La Pine firefighters extricate driver on Day Road

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine firefighter/paramedics were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a sedan that under rode a large lifted pick up truck on Day Road near Frances Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find the driver of the sedan trapped and requiring significant extrication effort due to the damage to the vehicle. Driver of the pick up did not request any treatment on scene.

Firefighters responded with two QRUs/command units, an rescue/engine and two medic units. Sunriver Fire provide aid with a third medic unit.

The driver was extricated and transported within 25 minutes of the firefighter’s arrival and was entered into to the trauma system at St. Charles Bend.

Ground transport was necessary as air evacuations services were grounded due to weather.

Law enforcement is investing the cause and traffic was stopped on Day road for more than an hour.