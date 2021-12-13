Snowstorm makes up for lost time, brings near-whiteout on Bachelor’s opening day

MT. BACHELOR, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Flakes were flying fast and furious on Monday, as were grateful skiers and snowboarders, both making up for lost time as Mt. Bachelor finally got the lifts spinning for its 63rd season of operation.

The resort opened with just the Little Pine Lift in operation, and just beginner terrain was open, in addition to the Woodward Hike Park. But the resort's latest opening in 13 years was still welcome news by skiers and boarders.

After the first hour of operation, the line already exceeded the lift maze, despite near white-out conditions.

The fairly barren slopes at Mt. Bachelor a week ago benefited from the weekend storms, as the resort reported a 31-inch base Monday morning.

Mt. Bachelor Brand and Marketing Director Leigh Capozzi could not say specifically when more terrain would open, but General Manager John McLeod said they'd open as much terrain as soon as possible.

NewsChannel 21's Jack Hirsh hit the waist deep powder for some runs with his camera and will have the story on opening day at 5 on KTVZ.