120 Oregon Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to support NATO partners in Poland

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment were formally mobilized for deployment to a mission in Poland during a ceremony held Sunday at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas.

About 120 Guard soldiers are deploying to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Last April, nearly 130 members assigned to Alpha Troop deployed to Poland.

Previously, the unit has been deployed in 2009 to Iraq and as part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) to Afghanistan in 2014.

In 2015, 1-82 Cavalry was selected to participate in the West Coast Stryker Brigade Transformation and became part of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Washington State.