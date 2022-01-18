DCSO K-9 finds burglary suspect hiding in attic of NW Bend home, ending 5-hour standoff

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the Drake Park neighborhood Monday morning and found an intruder who barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. The ensuing more than five-hour standoff and search ended when a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 found him hiding in the attic.

Police were called to the 400 block of Northwest State Street around 10:30 when a caller said there was a man inside the home and the owner advised nobody should be inside, Lieutenant Bob Jones.

Police contacted the man inside, but he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the home, Jones said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called out.

Jones said Bend Fire and Rescue helped police reach attic vents of the "very large house," noting that "it took several hours to locate the suspect."

With the help of sheriff’s K-9 Quattro, the 38-year-old man was found hiding in the attic and taken into custody without injury or further incident around 4:10 p.m.

Jones said the man was taken to the county jail, where he was booked on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and theft of services.

The lieutenant said police wanted to thank the sheriff’s office and Bend Fire for their help in finding and apprehending the suspect.