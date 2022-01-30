Skip to Content
Bend snowmobiler hits downed tree, seriously injured, prompting rescue effort

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue brought injured snowmobiler to AirLink helicopter near Sparks Lake on Sunday
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend snowmobiler struck a downed tree and was seriously injured near Sparks Lake Sunday afternoon, prompting a call for help, a rescue effort and an air ambulance flight to St. Charles Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

County dispatchers got a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the injured 64-year-old Bend woman on Trail 5, about three miles west of Dutchman Flat Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

A deputy called the reporting party, who said the woman had hit a downed tree on Trail 5, about three miles west of the sno-park and would need assistance to return there and get to an ambulance, Joye said.

Six SAR volunteers responded to the call, along with a Special Services deputy. While en route, a volunteer with advanced life support training contacted the reporting party and learned the woman’s condition was worsening, so the deputy requested an air ambulance respond to the scene.

A hasty medical team arrived at the patient around 2:20 p.m., around the same time an AirLink helicopter was able to land, Joye said.

SAR volunteers conducted patient care, along with AirLink, and the woman was placed on the helicopter about 2:45 p.m.

