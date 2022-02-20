Mystery booms shake, rattle and scare wide area of High Desert; authorities investigating

Dispatchers get numerous calls - many others hit social media

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two or three thunderous booms of as-yet unknown origin shook or rocked homes, rattled windows, scared people and spooked animals Sunday night over a wide area of the High Desert, from Sisters to Redmond and Tumalo to Bend, many of whom called dispatchers, went outside and/or went online to try to learn just what happened.

The first occurred around 9 a.m. and the second and third about minutes later, according to reports from across the region, from Sisters to Terrebonne and Redmond to Bend Airport east of town.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies initially were called out to the Fryrear Road area, near the county’s garbage transfer station, not far from the scene of a March 2020 explosion on county-owned property east of Sisters that rattled windows a mile away and left debris, as well as a metal couch frame hanging from power lines 20-plus fee in the air.

Hundreds if not thousands of people got on social media such as Facebook groups, Nextdoor, Reddit and the like to report what they'd heard or felt and learn what they could from others. One or two rumbles also were heard in the Bend area.

Tegan Allen, who lives at the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park on Highway 126 west of Redmond, said it “shook like an earthquake or bomb went off! We all went outside to see what was going on, to see all of our neighbors outside and frightened, not sure if we were having an earthquake or if we were getting bombed.”

Dispatchers were flooded with calls, such as one caller who said the sound that awakened him was like a loud gun. Another said it sounded like a plane crash.

We'll have more information as it becomes available