Central Oregon jobless rates fall as 2022 begins, but more slowly amid strong hiring

Crook, Deschutes counties see much fewer January job losses than usual

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon posted strong hiring in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Unemployment levels continued to decline, but at a slower pace than last year, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Annual benchmark revisions resulted in few changes to the overall employment situation, Regional Economist Damon Runberg said. The most notable change was in Jefferson County, he said, where the recovery has been slower than initially estimated.

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed, at 5.5% in January, down from 5.6% in December. The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels from before the first impacts from COVID-19 in February 2020 when it was 4.4%.

Crook County saw a loss of 70 jobs in January, significantly fewer losses than typically expected this time of year. Employment levels in Crook County are up 7.2% from pre-pandemic levels in January 2020 (+460 jobs).

The county added 450 jobs in the last year (+7.1%), very fast growth compared with other rural counties across the state. Job gains were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+160); construction (+90); and information (+90). The only notable job loss was a decline of 30 jobs in private education and health services.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in January to 4.1%. from 4.3% in December. The unemployment rate is now less than 1 percentage point above the record low of 3.3% that was seen before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County lost 990 jobs in January. This represents a seasonally adjusted gain of 440 jobs, Runberg said, as the local economy typically loses significantly more jobs this time of year.

These preliminary employment estimates for January 2022 exceeded January 2020 levels, before the onset of the pandemic, by 1,400 jobs (+1.6%).

"Based on these estimates total nonfarm employment in local businesses has recovered from the pandemic shock," Runberg wrote.

Deschutes County’s total nonfarm employment has expanded by 9.1% (+7,410 jobs) from January 2021. Most of that growth remains concentrated in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector that added 4,080 jobs in the past year (+45.3%). Other fast-growing sectors included manufacturing, local government education, construction, and financial activities.

Revised 2021 estimates using payroll tax records are also now available. Deschutes County revisions were modest, with total nonfarm employment being revised down by less than 0.1%.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in January, down from 5.3% in December. The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels in February 2020, when it was 4.1%, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 20 jobs in January, slightly fewer losses than typically expected this time of year. Recent benchmarking revisions revealed that the county's recovery was slower than initially estimated in 2021. Employment levels in Jefferson County remain down 170 jobs (-2.6%) from levels just before the onset of the pandemic in January 2020.

Jefferson County added 170 jobs over the past year (+2.7%). Job gains were largely concentrated in Indian tribal government (+130 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (+60). There were notable losses in private education and health services (-70 jobs).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the February county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Mar. 29 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for February on Tuesday, Mar. 22.