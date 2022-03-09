Bend man charged with threatening grocery employees with knife

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who had been “trespassed” from the Third Street Safeway, meaning he was not allowed there, threatened three workers with a knife early Wednesday morning, then darted into traffic, screaming and threatening officers who used a Taser and eventually arrested him, police said.

Officers were called to the Safeway around 6:40 a.m. on a report that the 31-year-old man had threatened three employees, a male and two females, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Officers found the man crossing Third Street at Hawthorne Avenue. McConkey said they tried to stop him near Third and Greeley Avenue, telling him he was under arrest, but he walked into the traffic lanes, causing vehicles to stop so they wouldn’t hit him.

The man was screaming and threatening to fight the officers, McConkey said. Officers deployed a Taser, which she said “was ineffective.” He continued to walk away from officers, who were able to take him into custody. No injuries occurred.

The man was issued a citation in lieu of custody for menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest, and taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation, McConkey said.

Charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree escape will be forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for consideration, the lieutenant said.