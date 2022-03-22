Years in the making, Quartz Park will come to life in SW Redmond this year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- For 15 years, the city of Redmond has had its sights set on building a neighborhood park off SW Quartz Avenue, at the south end of the Dry Canyon. Finally, this spring, after several years of planning work, it will start to become a reality.

The city Parks Division is working with the contractor, Keeton-King of Sisters, after recent city council approval of the contract of about $2.2 million, with a total project cost of $2.65 million.

The first dirt will be turned in early May, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The new park will be about 8 acres and will serve residents of southern Redmond and Dry Canyon users. The parks committee has been following an outreach campaign to figure out what amenities the community wants. There was a survey sent out to every resident within a half-mile of the park.

There will be two different types of playgrounds - a traditional and natural playground, as well as a picnic pavilion and mountain bike skills area.

