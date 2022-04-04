KTVZ hosting Fifth Congressional District GOP candidates’ debate tonight at 6:30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The campaign season is ramping up for the May 17 primary election, and NewsChannel 21's Decision 2022 coverage also hits high gear Monday evening with a live, 60-minute debate featuring the five Republican candidates for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District seat.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman and Laurel Roses are due in the KTVZ studies for a face-to-face forum starting at 6:30 p.m. (FYI: We plan a similar debate on Wednesday, April 20th featuring the two Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader and challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.)

Not near a TV? No sweat: We'll be livestreaming the debate on our newscast livestream page on the website and on our NewsChannel 21 app. And we'll be posting the recorded segments shortly after the debate concludes.

In addition, NewsChannel 21 has been interviewing numerous gubernatorial candidates as they visit the area, also reaching out to the more than three-dozen candidates with a four-question Q&A that we're posting in full as received to our Decision 2022 page.

Our reporters also have features planned in coming days on the top local races and measures, to air between now and Election Day.

