Sisters High School pole vault coach going strong at 85

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters High School pole vaulting coach Jim Anderson is hard to miss.

Through a sea of young faces at the Outlaws' track practice, one stands out.

Anderson has been coaching pole vault at the school since 1995, shortly after Sisters Middle School was built and a few years before the high school was.

“I’d like to think I am as excited about the kid that can barely get off the ground as I am about the champions," Anderson said Wednesday.

He's helped coach pole vaulters to district and state championships.

At 85 years old Anderson is not sure when he'll stop coaching.

“I’d love to be coaching at 90, but I just don’t know," Anderson said.

Jordan Williams will have the full story with Jim Anderson on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.