Graffiti covers signs at popular Phil’s Trail west of Bend, sparks dismay, frustration
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Phil's Trail, a popular trail west of Bend, has drawn attention for a new trailhead addition -- and not the positive kind.
The signage at the trailhead is covered in graffiti, and people are taking to various social media platforms, expressing their frustration.
Graffiti was also reported inside and around the restrooms.
The vandalism has sparked plenty of discussion on Reddit's Bend subreddit.
Jack Hirsh is heading out to the trailhead Monday to get reaction and has reached out to the Forest Service for comment. His story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
Two words: Trail Cams
Let’s see, Oregon legalizes drugs, sets up numerous pot shops, builds an abundance of breweries and invites all to come to Bend and Oregon in general advertising “hey come here to get high while you camp in the city, the citizens will pat for your ride and you can do whatever you want, we can further enable you and we’ll pay you to do it”. Sound about right? You reap what you have sown. Know where this stuff doesn’t happen? In towns that don’t allow that behavior to foment. Liberals need to wake up as they are causing all of this to happen.
Antifa or blm?
Mt biking culture has a privileged whiteness problem. No one without such privilege would complain when they still have such lovely trails to ride their 5k bikes on.
Seriously bikers check your privilege. You don’t know what struggles these artists have suffered.
My mountain bike is actually a form of therapy owing to all the trauma I’ve experienced in my life. Despite working my butt off to save and earn that particular treatment modality, I sometimes have bad days. According to your logic, I am entitled to go burn down an art museum when that happens and the artists shouldn’t get upset because they still have paint and canvasses to use.
A artist creates art. What does a mountain bike create? Are a couple of signs art? Maybe the graffiti is art that your privilege prevents you from acknowledging. You could be considered racist for not appreciating the art of the oppressed and downtrodden.
Put up cameras – bust the violators – fines/jail time in order.
Enough of the eco vandals.