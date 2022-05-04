Deschutes County planners to tackle defensible space requirements, new deer habitat inventory

Public hearing next Wednesday on 2022-23 draft work plan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents are invited to provide input on the Deschutes County Community Development Department’s draft Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The Board of County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the Work Plan on Wednesday, May 11, at 9 a.m. The public hearing will be held remotely online and in-person at the Deschutes Services Center, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

The CDD draft Work Plan plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:

• Sustaining high customer service levels while continuing to implement post-pandemic business operations, including public engagement strategies with hybrid in-person and virtual participation strategies.

• Addressing housing opportunities through collaboration with cities, our county’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies as allowed by State law.

• Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to implement SB 391, Rural Accessory Dwelling Unit legislation.

• Initiating a Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan Update.

• Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate a new mule deer wildlife habitat inventory.

• Developing a work plan to amend the Comprehensive Plan and County Code requiring defensible space and fire-resistant building materials per SB 762, Wildfire Mitigation.

• Coordinating with Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary amendments.

• Updating the Tumalo Community Plan.

• Updating the County Transportation System Plan in coordination with the Road Department and creating a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

“Public input shapes the Planning Division’s work plan each year. It really makes a difference,” said Community Development Director Peter Gutowsky.

For more information about the work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.