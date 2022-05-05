Prineville fugitive runs from Sunriver traffic stop, caught by DCSO K-9, jailed

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Sunriver police officer pulled over an SUV for several traffic violations early Thursday, but the Prineville man at the wheel ran, prompting a search. The fugitive was found by a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 and taken to the hospital after telling police he had ingested numerous fentanyl pills, then was taken to jail.

The Sunriver officer was on patrol in the area of Spring River Road near Harper’s Bridge shortly after 1 a.m. when he initiated a stop of a silver 2009 Ford Flex, Sergeant Stephen Lopez said.

The driver, a 38-year-old Prineville man, initially failed to yield for several hundred yards, and fled when it came to a stop, as several passengers remained.

Another Sunriver officer arrived in the area and started searching for the man, Lopez said. A perimeter was established, with the assistance of Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Jeremiah Johnson and K-9 partner Quattro began tracking the suspect from the vehicle location and soon found the driver, who was taken into custody without further incident.

The man faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude police, as well as tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. He also was jailed on an outstanding Deschutes County warrant for failure to appear in court on assault and other charges and a statewide felony warrant for parole violation.

Since the man reported taking numerous fentanyl pills, La Pine Fire & Rescue medics took him to St. Charles Bend for treatment of a possible drug overdose, the sergeant said. He then was booked into the county jail in Bend.

A 36-year-old Redmond woman allegedly gave officers several fictitious names while attempting to hide her husband’s identity, police said, also giving false information during the police search. She was cited for hindering prosecution and released at the scene.