Mother’s Day; Celebrating the special women in our lives

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate moms and remember all the hard work and sacrifices they do. We went around the region to ask central Oregon why mother's day is so special to them.

“Mother’s day is extremely special to me because i had breast cancer when i was 29, and i didn’t think I’d live to see my kids grow up, " Susan Langton mother said. "Now , I am the grandmother of three."

Many told us how mothers shape us into who we are and prepare us for the world.

“ Mother’s day is a day of celebration of the special woman that gave birth to us, raised us, and is a role model for us, Laura Morin mother said. "So, we’d like to honor her on that day because of everything she has done for us and because they love us.”

Mother's Day a reminder of how much moms do for us.

"We're going to go back to the house and we have some gifts and things for her. she likes to play cards, so we're going to play card games and enjoy the afternoon, " Morin said.

Others say how mom’s are the true superheros, always able to lend a helping hand.

“ My mom helps me with sports, homework, and just like all my problems, " Evangelina Hernandez said.

“ My mom means a lot to me because she helps me with my homework. When i’m sad she makes me feel better and i’m just super thankful for her, " Jazlyn Hernandez said.

The Hernandez sisters' mother is in the military and the family plans to video chat her for the special day.

I asked Jazlyn what she would say to her mom on that video chat. "How much i love her and hopes she has a good day, " Jazlyn Hernandez said.