DCSO deputies investigate shooting on public land east of Redmond; person of interest sought

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were looking for a person of interest Monday as they investigate a shooting on public land east of Redmond, and the public was urged to avoid the area.

Deputies received a report around 8:40 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Highway 126 East and Southeast Sherman Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

“Please avoid the area while law enforcement is attempting to locate this subject,” Janes said in a brief news release.

He added that further details of the “active investigation” will be released later.