Washington state woman seriously injured when SUV crashes into fence, power pole on Cline Falls Highway

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state woman was seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon when her SUV left the Cline Falls Highway, struck a fence and power pole and overturned, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The 34-year-old woman was thrown from the Subaru Forrester in the crash, reported around 4:40 p.m. near the Tumalo Cemetery, Sergeant Kyle Kalmbach said.

Deputies arrived to find the SUV on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder of the highway, he said.

An initial investigation determined the woman was driving northbound, alone in the SUV, when she failed to negotiate a curve just south of the cemetery, crossed the southbound lane and left the road, hitting a wooden fence and power pole.

Medics and deputies provided medical care for the woman, who was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries.

The investigation continues, and Kalmbach said they are still looking into whether alcohol or speed were actors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bend Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Pacific Power and Deschutes County Public Works.