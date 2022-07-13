Klamath County sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old boy from the Sprague River near Chiloquin

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Klamath County sheriff's deputy recently came to the rescue of a 5-year-old boy in the Sprague River, happily concluding a search for the missing child.

Sheriff’s deputies, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Chiloquin Fire & Rescue responded to the call last Friday of a missing child in the hills near the water tower above the city of Chiloquin, sheriff’s Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said Wednesday.

After about 90 minutes of searching, Deputy Mark Borges spotted the child in the river, holding onto a rock. Borges waded out into the river, rescued the child and carried him back up the ridge to his pickup truck, “a happy ending for family and individuals involved with the search,” Fowler said.

The boy was uninjured and did not need medical treatment, he added.

“The communication between all agencies that responded was remarkable and contributed substantially to the success of this search and the safe return of the child,” Fowler said.