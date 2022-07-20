Here are some of the workers and volunteers helping make the World Athletics Championships happen

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon campus is currently full of professional athletes, coaches and spectators, but there's another group of people helping keep the World Athletics Championships alive.

They'll be decked out in Asics gear -- the event sponsor -- from head to toe. Workers and volunteers are helping those athletes, coaches and spectators around the campus.

“It’s fun dealing with a lot of international people and seeing how many countries are here," said Junah Calceta, a University of Oregon student and usher at the event, said.

Calceta worked the traffic area on Tuesday.

“It hasn't been too difficult, so far at least," he said. "Fans have been really respectful of us -- they know we have a job to do."

It's been a busy week for all of those working the event. Since Friday, at least about 15,000 spectators have attended events at Hayward Field (not including the worldwide TV audience).

“The feedback I’m getting from all the visitors is that we are doing a good job," said Andrea Bodtker, an usher. "They are saying that Eugene is a friendly place, and that’s certainly our goal.”

Lane County resident Thomas Wuest worked the media assistance booth Tuesday.

“Within about 30 minutes, we had interacted with people from 10 or 15 different countries," Wuest told NewsChannel 21. "Germany, France, Italy, Kenya, Eritrea, and Belgium all throughout.”

When the competition wraps up and all the medal ceremonies are finished, workers like Calceta and Bodtker may not be on top of the podium, but their efforts won't go unnoticed.

“It’s people like me, you know who have a real commitment to wanting to have a successful event -- who are part of different teams -- that have all come together to make this event happen," Bodtker said.

“I think it’s super-cool, that I get to say I worked for an event for the first time it’s in the US," Calceta said. "I talked about it with my mom, she says it’s really cool. So I think I’m a part of history -- it’s pretty awesome.”