Avelo Airlines to offer Redmond-Palm Springs twice-weekly nonstop flights, starting Nov. 11

Low-cost airline debuted at RDM with flights to Burbank last year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Avelo Airlines, which debuted in Redmond with flights to Burbank last year, announced Thursday it will offer new nonstop service from Redmond to Palm Springs, Calif., this fall. The low-cost airline will fly the route twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, beginning November 11.

Avelo will be the only airline serving RDM offering nonstop service to Palm Springs. Introductory one-way fares between RDM and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’re growing again at RDM! We are excited to announce more service from Central Oregon with this new exclusive nonstop route to Palm Springs. Our Central Oregon Customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles. Now flying to Palm Springs is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said, “Since 2021, Avelo Airlines has proven to be a good air service partner of Redmond Municipal Airport. The addition of direct flights to Palm Springs illustrates their on-going commitment to serve the Central Oregon market. Redmond is pleased to see Avelo have an active role in expanding destination options at RDM.”

The new route will operate on 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between RDM and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – LA’s most popular and convenient airport. Flight dates and times below:

Route Departs Arrives Bend / Redmond, OR Effective November 11 Fridays and Mondays RDM-PSP 10:45 a.m. 12:50 p.m. PSP-RDM 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

Find Your Oasis in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is Southern California’s most storied desert oasis, with nine distinct cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—each with its own personality and blend of experiences. From an emerging art scene to international film, sporting, and music events, the choices of things to do are endless. With natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, and more than 300 sunny days per year, Greater Palm Springs presents a unique combination of escape, adventure, recreation, and relaxation any time of the year.

Visit Greater Palm Springs President and CEO Scott White said, “We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines and new nonstop flights to Greater Palm Springs. We look forward to partnering with Avelo to inspire travelers from Bend and Redmond to experience our oasis of outdoor experiences and healthy lifestyle.”

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has emerged as one of the airline industry’s most reliable airlines. The airline has cancelled less than 1% of its flights and consistently delivers industry-leading on-time performance and baggage handling metrics.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees. Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo’s “One Crew” value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

