Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott won’t seek re-election in fall

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announced Tuesday she will not be seeking re-election in the November general election.

Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission.

Clark-Endicott's husband, Mayor George Endicott, announced in late May that he would not seek an eighth term as mayor.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Redmond for electing me to serve as a City Councilor. It has been a privilege to successfully champion, with the support of the Mayor and Council, the campaign promises that I made to provide an active-duty military recognition program and community gardens in our great city,” noted Clark-Endicott.

“Although it has been extremely rewarding, I have decided not to seek re-election at this time. Choosing to make Redmond my forever home was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I thank each one of you who have supported me throughout these four years of service to this wonderful community.”

Clark-Endicott’s position is one of three council positions up for election in November. The candidate filing period is currently open until August 30.

Requirements to run for Redmond City Council:

Must be 18 years of age.

Must be registered to vote.

Must be a resident in the Redmond city limits for a minimum of one year prior to the date of election.

Information on how to file and the required forms are available at City Hall, and online at https://www.redmondoregon.gov/government/city-council/council-mayor-election, or may be requested via email to Kelly.morse@redmondoregon.gov.

If you have any questions regarding the filing process or serving on City Council, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder at 541-923-7751.