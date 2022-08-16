City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Restaurant at Southeast Third Street and Wilson Avenue, the site of a road project, the city is giving away restaurant equipment and other items declared surplus this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a legal notice, the city said the property has been declared surplus and is being given away under the terms of city Code 1.55.090, Disposition of Surplus Property.

"All items will be available as is, on a first-come, first-served basis," the notice said. "Those who come pick up items must remove them immediately; the city will not store or hold them."

As part of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, some of the property where the restaurant stood since 1976 will be converted into a public right of way.

The new design for the Third Street and Wilson Avenue intersection includes replacement of the aging traffic signal with a modern one, improving traffic signal detection for all users and timing responsiveness, the city said.

Bike lanes will be added where they currently end before the intersection. The new design will improve turning movements for larger vehicles that currently drive over the curbs.

