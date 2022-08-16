Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant located on SE Third Street in Bend, the city is giving away restaurant equipment this Thursday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

As apart of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, some of the property space will be converted into a public right of way.

The new design for the 3rd Street and Wilson Avenue intersection includes replacement of the aging signal with a modern traffic signal, improving traffic signal detection of all users and timing responsiveness.

Bike lanes will be added where they currently end before the intersection.

The new design will improve turning movements for larger vehicles that currently drive over the curbs

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with a city representative to find more details.