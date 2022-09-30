Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing next week on petition to create Terrebonne sewer district

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners hold a hearing next Wednesday to consider a petition to form a Terrebonne sewer district that supporters say is needed to deal with the problem of failing septic systems.

Terrebonne Sewer Advisory Group member Peter Vernon gathered 100 petition signatures to begin the process after a 2020 sewer feasibility study for the area.

It's the next step in a years-long effort by some residents to bring a sewer system to areas where septic tanks are failing

The county Assessor's Office and county clerk certified the petition and the Community Development Department reviewed it. After taking testimony on the proposal, county commissioners can accept the petition and set the date for a final hearing.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with a Terrebonne Sewer Advisory Group member for an update and also getting public reaction to the proposal. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.