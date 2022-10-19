Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:26 PM
Published 10:23 PM

Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road

ODOT TripCheck

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

ODOT said in advisory the crash around 9:30 p.m. initially closed the highway's northbound lanes at milepost 139. The other direction was soon closed as well.

"Use an alternate route and expect extended delays," the traffic alert stated.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the way and will have updates as available.

Another crash was reported on Highway 97 near milepost 99, four miles south of Madras, reportedly involving a truck and blocking southbound lanes.

Track traffic updates on KTVZ.COM's TripCheck page.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content