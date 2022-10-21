ODOT offers update on plans funding for the Highway 97 South Redmond Corridor Project

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There has been quite a few construction and maintenance on the roads in Bend, and planning for a big project is also coming to Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond.

An update on the US 97 South Redmond Corridor Project is being presented to Redmond city councilors next Tuesday evening.

The funding is based on the Rural Surface Transportation Grant.

"This is a new grant program for expanding surface transportation infrastructure in rural areas (population <200k). Program goals include increasing connectivity, improving safety and reliability of moving people and freight, generating economic growth, and improving quality of life."

The proposed grant project includes: pavement rebuild from Veterans Way for Yew Avenue, southwest Canal Boulevard improvements, a roundabout at state Highway 126 and Southeast Ninth, the roundabout at Veterans/9th/Airport Way and 9th Street connection, and 19th Street extension.

You can find some details here: https://southredmond97.org/

Here are the next steps.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with ODOT's Area Manager Robert Townsend to learn more about the project and the latest timeline. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Five.