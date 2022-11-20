Grass Valley hemp plant fire, possible explosion prompt evacuations, close Highway 97 in area

Skip to Content
Sherman County Sheriff's Office
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire and threat of an explosion at a hemp manufacturing plant prompted the evacuation of the Sherman County town of Grass Valley Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said.

An 11-mile stretch of Highway 97 was closed from milepost 18 to 27, between Moro and south of Grass Valley, according to ODOT, due to apparent reports of an explosion, according to ODOT TripCheck.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office reported that  residents of Grass Valley, a town of about 150 about 110 miles north of Bend, were being urged to evacuate due to “concern that the chemicals might explode.”

