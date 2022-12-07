Deschutes County receives $80,000 grant to fund Health Services mobile outreach clinic van

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners accepted Wednesday an $80,000 grant from the Central Oregon Health Council for county Health Services to fund purchase and retrofit of a mobile outreach van that will bring a variety of public health programs to outlying areas.

DCHS will use the grant money to purchase a mobile outreach van, to bring mobile clinic services to rural and vulnerable populations.

"We feel like it's really important we reach out to people who don't have access, who don't have transportation, resources for gas," Manager of Clinical Services Anne Kilty said.

Deschutes County Public Health has locations in Bend, Redmond and La Pine, but “services are often out of reach for rural populations, non-English-speaking populations and individuals who have barriers seeking care,” an issue summary stated. Also, officials said, “the ability to offer services in remote setting has been constrained by the lack of safe, confidential spaces to meet with individuals.”

County Commissioner Phil Chang thanked DCHS for their services and the new offering.

"Thank you for bringing health services to people who need it," he said.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Kilty to see if such a mobile outreach van has been overdue. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.