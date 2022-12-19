Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:59 AM

Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

NHTSa

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers.

More patrols will be on the road as part of an Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact DUII grant.

In a social media posting late last week, Bend Police advised: "If you're going to celebrate, make a plan -- take a ride-share or taxi or have a friend or family member serve as a designated driver."

As we recently reported, Bend already has hit a record for drunken and drugged driving arrests this year.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Bend Police and a local DUII attorney to learn about the accuracy of a field sobriety test. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content