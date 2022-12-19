Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers.

More patrols will be on the road as part of an Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact DUII grant.

In a social media posting late last week, Bend Police advised: "If you're going to celebrate, make a plan -- take a ride-share or taxi or have a friend or family member serve as a designated driver."

As we recently reported, Bend already has hit a record for drunken and drugged driving arrests this year.

