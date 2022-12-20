Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office talk cold cases in

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office detective division there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives.

Deschutes County Sheriff Office Sergeant, Public Information Officer Jason Wall explains what defines a cold case.

"It is sometimes difficult to define a cold case," Wall said Tuesday. "In some cases, a case, although, may appear to be cold to the general public is still actively being worked on by law enforcement and so it's difficult to specifically define a time frame or a set of circumstances that might dictate the case is cold."

He explains how many detectives work on a case.

"It depends greatly on how many cases are active at any given time," Wall said. "All detectives carry a case-load."

"However, if there's a major incident that occurs as a division all detectives come together and work on that one case," he added.

"One of the most important things I would like to convey to the public is that regardless of how old chronologically a case may be -- our detective division is working tirelessly to bring a conclusion to that case for the victims involved," Wall said.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Wall to learn more about cold cases. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.