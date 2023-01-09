Oregon Water Resources’ last 2022 funding includes $2 million for Tumalo Irrigation canal piping

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — During its last meeting of 2022, The Oregon Water Resources Commission awarded more than $6.6 million in grant funds to three projects for the 2022 cycle of Water Project Grants and Loans, including a Tumalo Irrigation District canal piping project.

Funding awards for this program are made based on the public benefits the project would achieve as described in the project application.

The following projects were awarded funding:

Deschutes Basin Flow Restoration – Group 4 (Deschutes County) Tumalo Irrigation District received $2,000,000 to improve irrigation efficiency by piping 11.1 miles of open canals. The project will legally protect the conserved water instream through the Department’s Allocation of Conserved Water program.

(Deschutes County) Tumalo Irrigation District received $2,000,000 to improve irrigation efficiency by piping 11.1 miles of open canals. The project will legally protect the conserved water instream through the Department’s Allocation of Conserved Water program. East Fork Irrigation District Sublateral Modernization Project (Hood River County) East Fork Irrigation District received $822,995 to improve irrigation efficiency by installing pressure reducing stations, removing waterboxes, and replacing 2.1 miles of non-pressure-rated pipe with pressure-rated pipe. The project will legally protect the conserved water instream through the Allocation of Conserved Water program.

(Hood River County) East Fork Irrigation District received $822,995 to improve irrigation efficiency by installing pressure reducing stations, removing waterboxes, and replacing 2.1 miles of non-pressure-rated pipe with pressure-rated pipe. The project will legally protect the conserved water instream through the Allocation of Conserved Water program. Mill Creek Park Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project (Marion County) The City of Stayton received $3,819,750 to develop an aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) system at Mill Creek Park to store approximately 156 million gallons of drinking water for the City of Stayton.

Tumalo Irrigation District Manager Chris Schull said the state funding from the competitive grant program is used to match federal funds for a complete piping project.

The commission also awarded an additional $68,064 to Trout Unlimited and the Rocking M Cattle Company, LCC for the Fitzpatrick Conservation Project. This project was awarded $529,840 in December 2021.

“We are pleased to co-invest in these water supply projects,” says Acting Director Doug Woodcock. “These projects will help make Oregon more water secure and benefit agriculture, communities, and the environment.”

The Water Projects Grants and Loans program provides funding for projects that meet instream and out-of-stream water supply needs and produce economic, environmental, and social/cultural benefits. Funding for projects is awarded annually, with applications due each spring. Eligible water projects include but are not limited to: conservation, reuse, storage, streamflow protection and restoration, and water infrastructure.

OWRD is now accepting applications for the 2023 Water Projects Grants and Loans funding cycle. An estimated $18.9 million will be available in 2023. Applications are due by 5 pm on April 26.

The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with allocating and distributing water in Oregon. The Department’s Planning, Collaboration, and Investments section builds partnerships and incentivizes Oregonians to pursue integrated and innovative solutions for complex water challenges and an uncertain water future.