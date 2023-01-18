Lonza Bend announces 91 student winners of annual ‘Inventerprise’ contest, focused on fungi

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lonza Bend hosted their annual Inventerprise contest from October through early January, where Central Oregon students were challenged to invent solutions to pressing problems. This year’s prompt was ‘There’s a fungus among us! Nature has inspired many modern-day inventions. What will you invent that draw inspiration from fungi?’

A total of 884 students participated in this year’s contest, with entries ranging from kindergarten through high school.

A total of 91 students were selected as winners and are invited to the Inventerprise final event on Feb. 19 at The Riverhouse, where they will have a chance to showcase their projects in person, participate in various hands-on science demos, indulge in liquid nitrogen ice-cream, and have a chance to win awesome door prizes.

Highlights of the winning projects from each grade are included in the following PDF, followed by a full list of winners - congratulations to all!

Congratulations to this year’s winners:

Kindergarten

Luca Martucci

Jackson McClain

Hunter Petersen

Jayce Hill

Willow Barton

1st grade

Nico Nasr

Miles LeBrun

Levi Caplan

Grace Myers

2nd grade

Melissa Sangue

Roman Baggs

Charlie Costello

Ryan Smith

Sam Coursey

Dimas Gonzalez

Roman Adams

Morris Townsend

Amelie Henninger

Caroline Koleno

3rd grade

Mercy Myers

Ava Roscoe

Alexander Baldwin

Keegan Connor

June deLaski

Cora Sharp

Theo Booker

Jackson Edwards

Eamon Galbraith

Remington Gelb

River Sutter

Elijah Creswell

Talon Firkins-Johnson

Rafael Garcia-DeWittie

Margaret Gricius

4th grade

Enrique Urtiz

Frankie Zolfo

Stevie Marquez

Mila Pompei

Khaya Reel

Huck Oliver

Atalie Erickson

Thielsen Groza

Lily Smith

Cleo Souter

Addy Berg

Jameson Smith

Jade Willis

Bryson Knight

Dillon Ostendorff

Claire Osborn

Alyx Burnett

Thomas Dawson

Presley Lester

5th grade

Kai Sampson-Higgins

Wade Smith

Zoe Clements

Nolan Shouse

Hypatia Evans

Oliver Bertero

Ava Hershman

Luke Gyesky

Corin Roddy

Teegan Mason

Oli Haindel

Amelia Malinowski

Aliyah Repucci

MJ Rivera

Sophia Robles

Keira Tee

Middle School

Grand Prize Winners

Oliver Buchanan

Asa Jansen

Charlie Baker

Kyra Mishler

Honorable Mentions

Christian Dorman

Mallory Towell

Edna Velazquez Acuna

Elias Gilmore

Isabel Martin

Claire Mattox

Luke Mudie

Alexander Telford

Thomas Telford

Graham Finley

Lottie Anderson

Celia Fornaciari-Olsen

James Heinly

Tessa Hoffmann

Zara Naerheim

Marika Sowerby

High School

Grand Prize Winner

Lucy Stancliff

Runner-Up

Skye Knox