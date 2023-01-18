Lonza Bend announces 91 student winners of annual ‘Inventerprise’ contest, focused on fungi
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lonza Bend hosted their annual Inventerprise contest from October through early January, where Central Oregon students were challenged to invent solutions to pressing problems. This year’s prompt was ‘There’s a fungus among us! Nature has inspired many modern-day inventions. What will you invent that draw inspiration from fungi?’
A total of 884 students participated in this year’s contest, with entries ranging from kindergarten through high school.
A total of 91 students were selected as winners and are invited to the Inventerprise final event on Feb. 19 at The Riverhouse, where they will have a chance to showcase their projects in person, participate in various hands-on science demos, indulge in liquid nitrogen ice-cream, and have a chance to win awesome door prizes.
Highlights of the winning projects from each grade are included in the following PDF, followed by a full list of winners - congratulations to all!
Congratulations to this year’s winners:
Kindergarten
Luca Martucci
Jackson McClain
Hunter Petersen
Jayce Hill
Willow Barton
1st grade
Nico Nasr
Miles LeBrun
Levi Caplan
Grace Myers
2nd grade
Melissa Sangue
Roman Baggs
Charlie Costello
Ryan Smith
Sam Coursey
Dimas Gonzalez
Roman Adams
Morris Townsend
Amelie Henninger
Caroline Koleno
3rd grade
Mercy Myers
Ava Roscoe
Alexander Baldwin
Keegan Connor
June deLaski
Cora Sharp
Theo Booker
Jackson Edwards
Eamon Galbraith
Remington Gelb
River Sutter
Elijah Creswell
Talon Firkins-Johnson
Rafael Garcia-DeWittie
Margaret Gricius
4th grade
Enrique Urtiz
Frankie Zolfo
Stevie Marquez
Mila Pompei
Khaya Reel
Huck Oliver
Atalie Erickson
Thielsen Groza
Lily Smith
Cleo Souter
Addy Berg
Jameson Smith
Jade Willis
Bryson Knight
Dillon Ostendorff
Claire Osborn
Alyx Burnett
Thomas Dawson
Presley Lester
5th grade
Kai Sampson-Higgins
Wade Smith
Zoe Clements
Nolan Shouse
Hypatia Evans
Oliver Bertero
Ava Hershman
Luke Gyesky
Corin Roddy
Teegan Mason
Oli Haindel
Amelia Malinowski
Aliyah Repucci
MJ Rivera
Sophia Robles
Keira Tee
Middle School
Grand Prize Winners
Oliver Buchanan
Asa Jansen
Charlie Baker
Kyra Mishler
Honorable Mentions
Christian Dorman
Mallory Towell
Edna Velazquez Acuna
Elias Gilmore
Isabel Martin
Claire Mattox
Luke Mudie
Alexander Telford
Thomas Telford
Graham Finley
Lottie Anderson
Celia Fornaciari-Olsen
James Heinly
Tessa Hoffmann
Zara Naerheim
Marika Sowerby
High School
Grand Prize Winner
Lucy Stancliff
Runner-Up
Skye Knox