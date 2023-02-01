Foes of disputed SE Bend gas station expected to fill City Hall as councilors decide whether to hear appeal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors are likely to face a full council chambers Wednesday night as they decide whether to hear an appeal filed by opponents of a proposed gas station at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads.

In recent days, the opponents have voiced louder frustration after a city planner recommended councilors let a hearings officer's approval stand as the city's final decision and not hear the appeal, for reasons tied to state land-use law.

They also are upset that councilors are being told they must rely on the record and not consider new testimony at Wednesday's meeting, which is not a public hearing on the project, only a decision on whether to hold one at a later date.

While the residents in general say they are not opposed to the rest of the retail project, they are against the gas station.

Leading foe Susan Gaylord said Wednesday, "We have a poll: 85 percent of people who responded to the poll do not want a gas station. We want city council not to decide on something because they're passing the buck or feel like they don't want to get involved in litigation or whatever the issue is. This is not just a southeast Bend issue. This is a citywide issue."

The planner's memo and other documentation before councilors is at item No. 6 on the city council agenda.