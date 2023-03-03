ODOT’s driver advice: Prepare for snowy travel this weekend in the passes, higher elevations

More snow is likely in many areas of the state beginning Friday evening, especially in mountain passes and high-elevation parts of major interstates and highways, the Oregon Department of Transportation advised Friday.

Here's the full text of their update on road conditions as winter weather lingers into March:

Our crews are treating roads now and will be out there this weekend but prepare for another snowy few days of travel throughout the state.

Expect snow over mountain passes: the Coast Range, the Blue Mountains in eastern Oregon, the Cascades and southern Oregon, and into California. Conditions can change quickly, especially as you climb in elevation, so be careful and adjust your driving as needed.

If you decide to travel over mountain passes, pack accordingly. Bring chains and know how to use them. Pack warm clothes, snacks and water in case you are delayed. Make sure your vehicle is ready with good tires and working wiper blades.

The combination of heavy snow and high winds will reduce visibility. If you need to stop along the journey, make sure to get off the highway so you don’t become a hazard for others.

Low-elevation areas may see less or no snow, but crews will be out removing hazards left behind by last week’s storm, like branches and trees. You’ll encounter most of this work along coast highways, but if you come across a work zone anywhere in the state, slow down and give crews space to work safely.

Public transportation like buses or trains could be options in your area, but sometimes the safest choice is to avoid travel until conditions improve. For people biking, walking or rolling, bike lanes and sidewalks may have snow, gravel or other hazards.

Any time you decide to travel, visit TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions before you head out.