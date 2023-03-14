Munch away! Madras will use 150 weed-eating goats to clear city trails in natural fashion, curb fire risk

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – In an effort to reduce the risk of fires along city trails, the City of Madras, Jefferson County Fire & EMS and the Oregon Department of Forestry have developed a pilot program that will utilize Martin Boer Goats from Terrebonne to clear the areas naturally.

The pilot program will address portions of the Willow Creek Trail and the M Hill Trail, where grasses and brush are overgrown and deemed a fire hazard, according to a city announcement Tuesday.

The use of goats for clearing vegetation is seen by many as safer, more cost-efficient, environmentally effective, and quieter than using heavy equipment.

Beginning Wednesday, 150 goats will converge on a section of Willow Creek Trail east of 1st Street, north of “B” Street, the city said.

While the goats are working, the area they are in will be sectioned off with electric fencing and the herd will be monitored 24/7 by a human goat herder and guard dogs. The section of affected trail will be closed during the operation and citizens are asked to stay clear of the area during these time periods. The City will post notices at the affected trailheads and on Facebook.

When the herd is finished with the 1st and “B” Street area, they will be moved to the south side of Canyon Road/”C” Street, along the north side of the “M” Hill trail, where it connects to the Willow Creek Canyon Trail. Each section is anticipated to take one week to clear.

“We’re really looking forward to this pilot project,” stated Public Works Coordinator Michel Quinn. “This type of program has been highly successful in other areas, and if it works well for us, it’s something all of us on the team are willing to utilize for future projects.”

Crews from Jefferson County Fire & EMS will be performing tree removal and tree limbing to further reduce fuels and enhance training opportunities for their staff. In addition, a work crew from Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will be reducing fire fuels by removing dead brush material not edible by the herd.

Once the goats have cleared the areas, Public Works crews will administer treatments for noxious weeds and cheat grass to encourage regrowth of native and perennial grasses.

If you have questions, please contact Michele Quinn at 541-325-0313.