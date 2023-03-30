City of Bend places 9 methane warning signs around town; health risks behind the gas

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, a fire at the west Bend sewer lift station prompted the city to put up nine methane warning signs around Bend. The signs are to warn firefighters of the conditions at the site when they arrive.

The fire was caused by someone who was sheltering with a propane heater outside, and the signs were put up at the firefighters' request, officials said.

"We have nine lift stations that have natural gas-run generators," city Utility Manager Dana Wilson said Thursday. "These generators are used to move waste from lower elevations to higher elevations and move it up to the treatment plants. So the signs are up at those locations that have the natural gas generators."

"It's the same gas that's used in your home for heating and cooking," Wilson added.

Methane can build up, and under sufficient concentration, can be deadly, experts say. It’s colorless and odorless properties make methane especially hazardous.

