Draft Smith Rock 20-year master plan out for public comment; two info meetings set Monday

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Friday it is accepting comments through May 15 on the Draft Smith Rock Master Plan, which is now posted on the OPRD planning website at https://bit.ly/OPRDMasterPlans.

The agency said the draft plan will guide facility development, recreation use and resource management for the next 20 years at Smith Rock State Park, the popular climbing, hiking and sightseeing spot near Terrebonne. The draft plan balances the feedback received from stakeholders throughout the planning process, which began in 2016 and was delayed due to COVID.

The management goals, strategies and development concepts proposed will help alleviate concerns heard throughout the process, including parking, congestion, trails, interpretive opportunities and management. The plan provides a 20-year vision with a menu of solutions that can be implemented over time, as funds become available.

Among the included development concepts are a new Welcome Center, with accessible picnic areas, viewpoints and an amphitheater, and expanding parking.

Comments can be submitted by email at OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov; online form at https://bit.ly/OPRDMasterPlans; or in writing to: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Attn. Jenna Marmon, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. May 15.

Learn more about the draft plan at two public information meetings on Monday, April 10. There will not be a comment period during the information meetings:

Zoom meeting 3 to 4:30 p.m. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SWEV1yFUSPKACru4bUcInA

In-person meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bend Parks & Recreation Riverbend Community Room, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend OR, 97702

Comments will be collected and reviewed for inclusion into the draft document, which will then be presented to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for adoption at its meeting June 14.