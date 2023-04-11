Skip to Content
Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters join Bend Hayden Amphitheater concert roster

Live Nation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- GRAMMY Award-winning artist Blues Traveler and Platinum-Selling rockers Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be giving audiences a one-two punch this summer as they deliver an onslaught of hits with their much-anticipated “Blue Monsters Tour 2023.” 

Kicking off July 6 in Vail, CO and running through August 20 in Indianapolis, IN, the tour will feature a bevy of songs spanning more than three decades, and feature a smattering of smash singles from each of the bands, as well as more obscure jams seldomly performed live.

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 19, 2023.

Tickets for “Blue Monsters Tour 2023” go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

The “Blue Monsters Tour 2023” is not the first time that these two iconic bands have performed together. In fact, since their first appearances at the 1993 H.O.R.D.E Tour, both Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters have spent the past 30 years on many of the same bills. In addition to the 1994, 1997, and 2015 H.O.R.D.E. Tours, they were also part of the A-list lineups for the 2001 “Moondance Jam,” the 2002 “One World, One Heart Festival,” the 2012 “Last Summer on Earth Tour,” and the 2019 “BeachLife Festival.” Through these experiences, the groups forged a friendship that transcends both time and music.

“This summer is going to be a blast! Rocking the stage alongside our great friends, and killer band, Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be such a treat,” said Ben Wilson, Blues Traveler keyboardist. “’The Blue Monster’ is rolling your way and no stage will be left unscathed! Come on down!”

Blues Traveler, who are in the midst of their “Spring 2023 Tour” and promoting the impending release of their Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 limited edition, double EP, have spent more than 36 years writing and performing music that has not only resonated with fans but stood the test of the time. They currently have 14 hit studio albums to their credit, including the iconic four, which went six-times Platinum and spawned the definitive “Run-Around” (garnering their first Grammy® Award).

During the “Blue Monsters Tour 2023,” audiences can expect to hear all of the band’s hits, including their Billboard-topping smash singles like “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as their new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John. 

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, who are also no strangers to the road, recently wrapping a 2022 U.S. tour and already revealing details for their September “2023 Rhine River Cruise” following the “Blue Monsters Tour 2023” routing, have dedicated 38 years to their music career. Quietly becoming an American institution in this time, thanks to their writing, recording, and touring (totaling over 3,500 performances), and countless sold out shows in amphitheaters, on the high seas, and even beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), they have earned the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos, and tallied tens of millions of streams.

The group also has 12 studio albums to their credit, including the 1993 breakout Sister Sweetly. Powered by staples like “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It’s Alright,” and “Bittersweet,” the record eventually went Platinum, leading to a support slot for Plant on tour. During the “Blue Monsters Tour 2023,” fans can expect to hear these hits plus many more.

"We are beyond thrilled to be rejoining our long-time musical brethren, the mighty Blues Traveler! Summer fun never sounded so good since our H.O.R.D.E. tours,” said Todd Park Mohr, vocalist and guitarist for Big Head Todd and the Monsters. “Looking forward to being on a stage near you!"

Official “Blue Monsters Tour 2023” dates are as follows: 

July 6                   Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre                               Vail, CO

July 7         Pikes Peak Center                                     Colorado Springs, CO

July 8         Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park                      Grand Junction, CO

July 11                 Red Butte Garden                                     Salt Lake City, UT

July 13                 KettleHouse Amphitheater                                   Bonner, MT

July 14                 Outlaw Field                                             Boise, ID

July 15                 Northern Quest Resort & Casino                                  Spokane, WA

July 17                 Wine Country Amphitheater                                 Walla Walla, WA

July 19                Hayden Homes Amphitheater                           Bend, OR

July 21                 McMenamins Grand Lodge Theater                     Forest Grove, OR

July 22                 The Cuthbert Amphitheater                                  Eugene, OR

July 23                 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater                        Seattle, WA

July 25                 Britt Festival Pavilion                                           Jacksonville, OR

July 28                 Thunder Valley Casino Resort                              Lincoln, CA

July 29                 Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino            Reno, NV

July 31                 Pepsi Amphitheater                                             Flagstaff, AZ

August 1     Marquee Theatre                                       Phoenix, AZ

August 2     Revel                                                        Albuquerque, NM

August 10   GrindersKC                                               Kansas City, MO

August 11   McGrath Amphitheatre                                       Cedar Rapids, IA

August 12   Ravinia Pavilion                                         Highland Park, IL

August 14   Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater                              Lincoln, NE

August 15   Vetter Stone Amphitheater                                   Mankato, MN

August 16   The Ledge Amphitheater                            Waite Park, MN

August 18   Chesterfield Amphitheater                                    Chesterfield, MO

August 19   Ozarks Amphitheater                                           Camdenton, MO

August 20   Rock The Ruins                                                 Indianapolis, IN

For more information about Blues Traveler, visit https://bluestraveler.com

For more information about Big Head Todd and the Monsters, visit Website: www.bigheadtodd.com

