Deschutes National Forest delays opening several campgrounds due to late-season snowfall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The late, heavy snow at higher elevations of the High Desert has brought Central Oregonians more time to enjoy winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. While the snow has added more shred time, it has put a pause on several campgrounds that were set to open this Friday.

The Deschutes National Forest sent out a tweet on Monday announcing the campgrounds not opening to the public as scheduled this week.

The snow is delaying access for campgrounds such as East Davis, Princess Creek and Pringle Falls.

Here's the rest of the campgrounds with delayed openings so far: Quinn River, Rock Creek, Sheep Bridge, South Twin, Sunset Cove, West South Twin and Wyeth.

