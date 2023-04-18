Camp Sunrise, Oregon’s longest-running grief camp for children, returns to Suttle Lake in June

(Update: added video, interview with bereavement coordinator)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The longest-running children’s grief camp in Oregon, Camp Sunrise, is back with its traditional three-day free event format at Suttle Lake after a three-year hiatus, Hospice of Redmond announced Tuesday.

The free camp is designed to allow children to experience a traditional camp focusing on nurturing and healing from loss. The event will occur at Suttle Lake June 16-18.

For more than 25 years, Camp Sunrise has provided compassionate support to children in Central Oregon.

Considered one of the finest grief camps for children in the country, Camp Sunrise is offered to children ages 7-14 who reside in Central Oregon and have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Focused on fun through movement, music, creative arts, and a connection with the natural world, the camp leans into the children’s grief and loss experiences through various specially designed activities. The program provides the children who attend a safe place to process the myriad of feelings they live with every day. Traditional and much-loved camp events, including campfires, Smores, sing-alongs, art projects, and storytelling, will also take place.

“I believe wholeheartedly in this event and am honored to be a part of an organization that provides this great work for the children of Central Oregon,” said Executive Director Jane McGuire. “Camp Sunrise's impact on the campers that attend is incredible and life-changing. I am grateful for each staff member and volunteer who is part of Camp Sunrise.”

This year, Camp Sunrise is open to up to 40 children who reside in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. The camp is supported by professionally trained staff and volunteers. Campers will arrive at Suttle Lake at 5 pm on June 16th.

“Returning to the full weekend camping experience is an opportunity to provide these incredibly brave and beautiful kids with the kindness and support they need to begin their healing process,” said Kathline Rachman, Camp Sunrise Director and Hospice of Redmond Bereavement Coordinator. “Camp Sunrise wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our community through donations which allow us to provide this camp 100% free to the families.”

Youth are referred to Camp Sunrise from various sources, including schools, churches, counselors, organizations, and agencies that serve youth and families. Anyone interested in learning more about Camp Sunrise should visit Hospice of Redmond’s website at https://www.hospiceofredmond.org/camp-sunrise/. Applications for campers and volunteers are also available on the website. Volunteers interested in participating must attend mandatory all-day training on May 20th. There are additional training requirements for new volunteers.

About Hospice of Redmond

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transitions programs, and community support.