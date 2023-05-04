Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer opens Deschutes County district office in Redmond

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) officially announced Thursday the opening of a new district office location in Deschutes County. The office, which is located in northern Redmond, will help serve Central Oregonians in the 5th District.

“Providing efficient and accessible constituent service is my top priority, and I want to make it as easy as possible for Oregonians in every corner of the district to contact my office. That’s why my team has been working hard to open another office in Deschutes County. The Redmond office will help us remain accessible to Oregonians and ensure they receive the assistance they need,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Below is contact information for the new district office in Redmond:

Address:

2757 NW 7th Street

Suite D

Redmond, OR 97756

Contact:

Phone: (971) 403-8940

Online: Chavez-DeRemer.House.Gov/Contact

Caseworkers with the office of Rep. Chavez-DeRemer can assist constituents with a variety of issues relating to the federal government, including but not limited to: immigration and naturalization applications, passport requests, IRS tax problems, small business loans, Social Security and Medicare benefits, and more. For more information on services provided, visit Chavez-DeRemer.House.Gov/Services.

Oregonians in the 5th District are encouraged to submit any questions, comments, and concerns. For additional contact information, including for the Oregon City and Washington, D.C. offices, visit Chavez-DeRemer.House.Gov.