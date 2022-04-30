General Federation of Women’s Clubs hosts ‘Redmond Quest’ to honor women of city’s history
It was a special time at Redmond's Centennial Park Saturday afternoon as the General Federation of Women's clubs held the "Redmond Quest," a driving quest they could also do on foot, to link a dozen historic buildings to 12 women of Redmond's history. The finale of the "Ladies, Legacies and Landmarks Quest" was a fundraiser for Saving Grace, a nonprofit providing services for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
