Sunny & warm (not HOT)

While we are expecting temperatures to be about average today and the next few days, those very warm temperatures will return just in time for the weekend. We receive plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid 80's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. It will stay breezy through the evening, with winds becoming light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay clear tonight, with lows scattered through the 40's.

Sunny skies are expected to stay with us for the next several days. Highs will stay pretty average through the middle of the week, with a warmup beginning Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90's Friday and stay there through the coming weekend.

Be aware: Areas to our north, through the Columbia Basin and all of eastern Washington, are under a Red Flag Warning due to a combination of hot, dry conditions mixing with high winds and a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

