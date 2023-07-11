Sunny w/ Avg. Highs

Skip to Content
Published 7:33 AM

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

While the SW of our nation faces extreme heat, the NW will see enough cool air mix in to give us more moderate temperatures. Under sunny skies, our highs today will be in the mid 80's; average for this time of year. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher for some areas. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Breezes will become light and variable this evening and remain so overnight. 

Sunny skies will be staying with us for the next several days. Highs will stay average through Thursday. Thermometers will reach the low to mid 90's Friday and they will stay there through the weekend and into next week. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

