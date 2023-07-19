Sunny and Warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The warm up continues today and it looks like it is going stay pretty hot for the next few days. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90's. Under sunny skies we will see northerly winds pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts for some a bit higher. Clear skies tonight will become mostly clear by morning. Lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's tonight. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Making arrangements now to deal with some hot days for the next few days would be a good idea for us all. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's through the end of the work week. We will cool into the low 90's for the weekend and get back to more normal temperatures in the upper 80's starting next week. At that time, overnight lows will cool to the low 40's to low 50's.

