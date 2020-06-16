Skip to Content
Videos
By
today at 6:17 pm
Published 6:13 pm

Bend electronic road sign changed – twice – to ‘Black Lives Matter’

A digital road construction sign was changed Monday night to read 'Black Lives Matter' on Farewell Drive near Awbrey Butte in Bend. The city of Bend says the sign was changed without permission -- and after it happened a second time, they locked the controls.

Local Videos

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

6 Comments

  2. Vandals? The definition of that word: a person who deliberately destroys or damages public or private property. Does KTVZ have any clue how racist and dumb that headline is? Nobody damaged anything. Unreal Barney, you should be the first to get fired. Unreal.

Leave a Reply