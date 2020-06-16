Bend electronic road sign changed – twice – to ‘Black Lives Matter’
A digital road construction sign was changed Monday night to read 'Black Lives Matter' on Farewell Drive near Awbrey Butte in Bend. The city of Bend says the sign was changed without permission -- and after it happened a second time, they locked the controls.
Whoever did this, if you read this… you are amazing. Ownij confirmed.
Vandals? The definition of that word: a person who deliberately destroys or damages public or private property. Does KTVZ have any clue how racist and dumb that headline is? Nobody damaged anything. Unreal Barney, you should be the first to get fired. Unreal.
You don’t know if they damaged the equipment or not. What term would you use for the folks who did that?
But I am always open to revisiting any story we post and have reworded the headline, having read up a bit on the term vandalism. (Even though there may be no damage, it can still be considered a crime, though, referred to as “criminal tampering.”)
https://www.villariniandhenry.com/blog/2018/03/defining-acts-of-vandalism/
Very interesting word to describe something having to do with African Americans. Vandals? Exactly who wrote this headline anyway?
I did. Doing that to property someone else owns has long been known as vandalism.