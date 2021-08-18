How to help Haiti earthquake victims

CNN - World



By Mayra Cuevas, CNN

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction, killing at least 1,900 people and injuring thousands more.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

