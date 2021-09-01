CDC asks nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans not to travel for Labor Day as US averages 160,000 daily Covid-19 cases
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and many students returning to the classroom for a new academic year, the rise is concerning officials and health experts.
“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Tuesday.
Walensky said that while people who are fully vaccinated can travel with precautions, current transmission rates mean they too need to take Covid-19 risk into consideration when deciding whether or not to travel.
Health experts have said that vaccination is the best way to protect against the virus’ spread, and many have attributed the spike in cases to the large portion of Americans who are unvaccinated.
Of those eligible for vaccinations, which includes Americans 12-years-old and older, 38.6% are not yet fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.
This week, data presented by a CDC vaccine adviser showed a hospitalization rate 16 times greater in the unvaccinated population than in those vaccinated. And the surge in hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated people, has stretched hospitals thin.
In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little said the state has reached a point in the pandemic “we have not seen before” with more Idahoans in the ICUs than ever before. He stressed multiple times that the “vast majority” are unvaccinated.
“Yesterday evening I toured a nearly full ICU wing in Boise. What I saw was heartbreaking,” he said Tuesday. “Some were young, two were middle-aged, two patients were pregnant… All of them were struggling to breathe and most were only breathing with help from a machine.”
He said medical staff are “exhausted,” so the state is adding up to 370 additional personnel to help.
A new case study published Tuesday illustrated the impact of gatherings of large groups of unvaccinated people.
In June, attendees met for a five-day overnight church camp and a two-day men’s conference in Illinois, neither of which required vaccination, testing or masks. By August, 180 Covid-19 cases were connected to the events, including five hospitalizations, according to the investigation, conducted by the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
More than 200,000 kids test positive in a week
Concern is growing over infections in children, many of whom don’t have access to the vaccine yet.
And those who are eligible are not reaping the full benefits. Children ages 12 to 15 are eligible but less then half of that group is vaccinated with at least one dose, according to data published Monday by the CDC.
The result has been cases in children increasing “exponentially,” the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday.
More than 200,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week, a five-fold increase from a month ago, the AAP said. And rates of hospitalizations have risen with the cases.
Between August 20 and 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with Covid-19, according to the CDC. That is the highest rate of new Covid-19 hospitalizations among children in more than a year, according to the CDC data.
An early goal of the vaccination effort was to administer enough protection to curb the spread in time for the new school year and allow students to return to the classroom safely — something many hadn’t done for a year.
But with cases on the rise, schools have had to implement other measures to protect students.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she plans to implement mandatory weekly Covid-19 testing for school staff who are not vaccinated.
“School staff, anybody who enters that building will have to be vaccinated or undergo mandatory testing — mandatory testing, and we’re in the process of getting the legal clearance for that, as I speak,” Hochul said.
“We’re not doing that well getting our 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated, and they are vulnerable to the next virus, which is dangerous,” she said.
And while the US Food and Drug Administration has approved booster doses for adults, 12 to 17-year-old are not able to get them yet. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week he believes they will ultimately be eligible for boosters once the data is submitted to the FDA for safety considerations.
Hospitals running out of oxygen
Hospitals filling up with Covid-19 patients has put a strain on space and staffing, and many are now experiencing a shortage in oxygen supply.
Several hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana are struggling with oxygen scarcity. Some are at risk of having to use their reserve supply or risk running out of oxygen imminently, according to state health officials and hospital consultants.
“Normally, an oxygen tank would be about 90% full, and the suppliers would let them get down to a refill level of 30-40% left in their tank, giving them a three- to five-day cushion of supply,” Donna Cross, senior director of facilities and construction at Premier, a health care performance improvement company, told CNN.
“What’s happening now is that hospitals are running down to about 10-20%, which is a one- to two-day supply on hand, before they’re getting backfilled.”
Even when they’re getting backfilled, it’s only a partial supply of about 50%, Cross said. “It is very critical situation.”
I would like to suggest that KTVZ not carry CNN “stories” as the credibility of CNN is not what I would call good. After all, CNN allowed the now-disgraced ex-governor of NY to be openly promoted every night by his own brother in prime time. Now e know that he actually did one of the worst jobs of dealing with covid the world over. This is the same network that has a legal expert who was seen “fiddling” himself. The very same CNN that looked to Michael Avenatti who is now in prison for legal input and even promoted him as the next possible President. Almost any source for your stories would be better than CNN as many consider them to be pure propaganda, even some of their own people caught on hidden camera.
I read every single CNN story we put in top stories (not the 100s that come in automated feed) and they are factual, quote both/all sides etc.
Generalizations are toxic. Read the content, decide for yourself. No news source is perfect.
No news source is perfect? CNN has been proven to be one of the most bias news sources in the country and you and KTVZ continue to ignore it and peddle their biased stories under the guise of “it’s factual!” While overlooking the bias of the articles. You think you are pulling articles from CNN that aren’t biased, but your blinders aren’t making you see it.
https://www.allsides.com/news-source/cnn-media-bias https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CNN_controversies
I judge each piece of content on its own. Broad brushstrokes of over-generalized ‘believe it all’ or ‘believe none of it’ are an unfortunate way to consume media, but typical of way too many people in today’s foxhole Blame Society. Fortunately, many people are more precise in their opinions. When you get down to specifics, the arguments against a piece of content usually devolve into the “whataboutisms” or other things blamers do when they can’t dispute the included factual information.
Yep, I agree! What garbage. Easy question the person gathering this info could have asked is Why aren’t those hospitals using Oxygen Concentrators? The last time I had a breath there was still plenty of air!
We are so lucky to be getting fed 2nd hand reporting from the lowest-rated news outlet on the air! They have fewer viewers than MSNBC consistently now because of their lack of credibility on any subject. And this article is no exception!
What’s a credible news source for you? The biased lies of faux news, news max? Q-anon. Don’t be dissing Rachael Maddow.
Where did all the inventory go from last year? Why hasn’t Biden deployed hospital ships? Biden complained Trump didn’t use the war powers production act, why isn’t Biden? Biden told us the vaccinations protect us.
What hospitals don’t use Concentrators? This article is fake News at its finest!
What’s fake about it? Is there is no oxygen supply shortage? Are you the oxygen supply and inventory expert? Perhaps you ought to leave the facts to the experts.
Moron! Oxygen concentrators use the ambient air supply!
Maybe the oxygen inventory from last year has been used. Duh!
If you can breathe sadly, there is plenty! Where did you think oxygen comes from? The Oxygen factory?
I thought your orange peel took care of that Just like he made Mexico pay for the wall. Greatest wall ever! No other wall like it.
The vaccines do provide protection against COVID. But when 70% of republicans forego the vaccine and rely on nothing you get super spreader events. I’ll take 66% over zero any day
The orange peel did attempt a coup. So he has that going for him as well as being a pathological liar. The only thing the rumpster did was enrich his family and devise a nation. Good job Donny
What’s the next shortage going to come from?
Oh. wait. The mandates will likely cause even more shortages in healthcare workers and others who are employed by the Medical facilities.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/nurses-warn-of-staff-shortages-due-to-covid-19-vaccine-mandates_3963530.html
Already happening. Don’t need to wait. And it’s going to get worse. I’m one of the lucky ones I get to retire soon. Good luck finding nurses that can’t afford to live here
Oops “device”