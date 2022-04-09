High Desert Scenario paintball field SE of Bend hosts Airsoft games

The High Desert Scenario paintball field southeast of Bend held an Airsoft open-class event on Saturday.

The gates of the paintball/Airsoft field open at 9 a.m. for the monthly games that are scenario based, similar to Capture the Flag. They are 10-30 minutes long depending on the weather and the number of players.

It costs $30 for all-day entry, $25 if you're pre-registered, and $20 for all veterans, active=duty service members and first responders.

Paintball events have been held on that property for nearly 30 years. The Bilyeu family has owned High Desert Scenario for six years.