At least 3 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and ‘hundreds will lose their homes,’ governor says

By Jason Hanna and Michelle Watson, CNN

At least three people have died in widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky following heavy overnight rains, the governor said Thursday — an inundation that he says will be “one of the most significant, deadly floods” in the commonwealth’s history.

“There are going to be a lot of people out there that need our help,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Frankfort. “Unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding.”

Portions of Kentucky around Hazard received more than 9 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service radar estimates and local observers. The rain in eastern Kentucky overwhelmed creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the weather service said. Flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

Additional rainfall amounts of over an inch are expected through Friday evening. “We’re watching pretty close and it’s not going to take too much to cause some additional flooding issues,” Dustin Jordan, of the weather service office in Jackson, told CNN.

The rains have caused untold damage to homes in the state’s slice of central Appalachia and forced some residents to the roofs of their swamped homes to await rescue, the governor said.

“Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event (where) it’s going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover,” Beshear said in an earlier news conference Thursday morning.

Beshear activated the National Guard to help with rescues and recovery and declared an emergency to expedite resources to help, he said.

The Guard has identified people stuck on roofs and was “making preparations to go in and withdraw them,” the state’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, said at morning news conference, without detailing where these people were.

Video from various locations showed floodwater covering roads and swallowing portions of homes and vehicles.

In the small creekside town of Hindman, a virtual lake pooled into valley areas, nearly covering pickup trucks and encroaching on numerous homes, in some cases reaching almost to their roofs, drone video recorded by storm chaser Brandon Clement showed.

Barbara Wicker was worried about relatives in Hindman, including five grandchildren, because water had surrounded their homes, she told Clement in a predawn interview.

“I can’t reach them. I can’t reach 911. … There’s no help in sight,” Wicker told Clement outdoors in Hindman, a Knott County town roughly a 130-mile drive southeast of Lexington.

“That goes way up in there — everybody’s stuck,” Hindman resident Kendra Bentley, also standing near a road outside, told Clement about floodwater surrounding homes.

Floodwater also covered much of the Breathitt County town of Lost Creek, a 90-mile drive southeast of Lexington, video from CNN affiliate WKYT showed. Fast-moving waters covered at least one home and ripped the porch stairs from another, WKYT reported Thursday morning.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend. “We should see dry weather start to move back into the area as we move into Saturday for most locations,” the weather service’s Jordan said.

Deaths in at least two counties

Of the three who died as a result of the flooding, at least one died in Perry County, and one in Knott County, Beshear said.

Another was an 81-year-old woman who was a native of Perry County, the governor said, without saying where she died.

The Perry County coroner’s office said it knew of at least one death there Thursday morning — that of an 82-year-old woman whose body was found in Coneva after she was reported missing.

It was not clear whether her death was included in the governor’s tally of three.

Authorities had to travel half a mile by boat, and walk about a mile by foot, to reach her, said Jeffrey Combs, Perry County’s chief deputy coroner

Many of the roadways in the county are inaccessible, said Combs, who did not release the woman’s name.

Region suffers outages of power and water service

The National Guard was deploying helicopters and trucks that can move through water to deliver supplies and transport people, and Beshear also declared an emergency to help unlock other resources, he said. Fish and wildlife workers were “out with boats, working to make water rescues where safe for their personnel,” he said.

Rescue areas included a school in Breathitt County, where a couple of staff members were stranded in an otherwise empty building, Beshear said. The Guard was preparing to rescue them, Lamberton said Thursday morning.

More than 23,000 power outages were reported in Kentucky as of 3 p.m., mostly in the east, according to PowerOutage.us.

Water service also was interrupted in parts of eastern Kentucky Thursday, in part because pipes burst in flooding events and systems need to be shut down for repairs, Beshear said. Truckloads of water were being sent to the region, he said.

Three state parks will be available to shelter people who lost their homes, Beshear said.

More flooding is possible Thursday especially in parts of eastern Kentucky — where another 1 to 3 inches are possible during the day — southern West Virginia and far southwest Virginia, the weather service said.

‘Please stay off the roads’

In the Breathitt County community of Jackson, floodwater swiftly ran past a home in Thursday’s predawn darkness, carrying a trash can and other debris with it, video recorded by Deric Lostutter showed.

Breathitt County opened its courthouse building as a shelter for those displaced by the flooding, the county’s emergency management agency said on Facebook.

“Many roadways in the county are becoming covered with water and are impassable. Please stay off the roads if at all possible tonight,” the post said.

Rescue crews have been unable to reach several areas due to “swift water over roadways,” the emergency management agency noted.

In the Perry County community of Buckhorn, deep floodwaters surrounded a school Thursday morning, forming a large, brown lake around the building and swallowing all but the top of a playground set, video posted to Facebook by Marlene Abner Stokely shows.

Swollen rivers and creeks in the region spilled over the land.

Near Whitesburg, an eastern Kentucky community of more than 1,500 people near the Virginia state line, the North Fork Kentucky River surpassed its previous record height by 5 feet, according to provisional automatic data from the United States Geological Survey.

The gauge there was reading 20.91 feet at 10 a.m. Thursday; the previous record was 14.7 feet, set on January 29, 1957. The data is preliminary and will need to be reviewed, because items can become stuck to the gauge and give false readings during major flooding.

‘Seemingly never-ending fire hose’ of moisture across much of US

Thursday’s inundation in Kentucky comes two days after record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flash flooding in the St. Louis area.

It’s part of a “seemingly never-ending fire hose of monsoonal and Gulf of Mexico moisture that is producing a conveyor belt of heavy rain and thunderstorms from the Southwest to the central Appalachians,” the Weather Prediction Center said Thursday morning.

Recent rain, with more coming, makes additional flash flooding likely in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and central Appalachians over the next two days, the prediction center said.

A moderate risk — or level 3 of 4 — of excessive rainfall exists Thursday for parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and northern Tennessee — as well as parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, the prediction center said.

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall around the world. The atmosphere can hold more moisture as temperatures climb, and that can lead to higher rainfall rates and make record-breaking downpours more likely.

Scientists are increasingly confident in the role that the climate crisis plays in extreme weather, and have warned that these events will become more intense and more dangerous with every fraction of a degree of warming.

